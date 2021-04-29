Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $101.74 million during the quarter.

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $396.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

