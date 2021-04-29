Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.58. Natural Resource Partners had a negative return on equity of 37.70% and a negative net margin of 152.62%.

Shares of NYSE:NRP opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $212.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.70. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $19.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

