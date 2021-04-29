National Fuel Gas (NFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.69 million. On average, analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NFG stock opened at $50.22 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average is $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

