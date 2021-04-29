National Bank Financial Boosts First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$55.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$52.67.

TSE FN opened at C$52.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82. First National Financial has a one year low of C$26.11 and a one year high of C$53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$50.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.03.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$387.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that First National Financial will post 4.2300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$50.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,111.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,530,658 shares in the company, valued at C$376,984,739.48.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

