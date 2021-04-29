National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$11.65 billion for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$73.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.23.

TSE SLF opened at C$66.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$38.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$64.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.08. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$44.06 and a 1-year high of C$66.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.71, for a total transaction of C$1,154,902.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,061,598.72. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,598.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

