MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Stock Price Up 2.3%

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL) shares rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12). Approximately 69,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 355,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.80 ($0.11).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.74. The company has a market cap of £73.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.03.

MySale Group Company Profile (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

