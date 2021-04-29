MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $81.94 and last traded at $79.22, with a volume of 1238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.07.

The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MYR Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,071.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,730.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,425 shares of company stock worth $4,047,283 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MYR Group by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in MYR Group by 132.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 1,234.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.01.

About MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

