MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $22,127,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSCI opened at $484.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $439.61 and its 200-day moving average is $417.08. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.09 and a 12-month high of $490.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.14.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

