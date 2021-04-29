Mosaic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,464 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mosaic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $194.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.55. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $168.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.08.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

