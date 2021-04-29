Morgan Stanley Sells 4,767 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Harsco were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harsco alerts:

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC opened at $18.64 on Thursday. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.