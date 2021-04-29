Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHNWF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schroders in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

SHNWF opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.21. Schroders has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

