Morgan Stanley Raises The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $192.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $192.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.05.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $185.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.89. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $93.27 and a 12 month high of $186.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $546,810. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

