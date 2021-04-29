Morgan Stanley Raises MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target to $16.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.27.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $35.29 on Monday. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.40.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $52.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.54 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. Analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

