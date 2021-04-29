Morgan Stanley Raises Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target to $80.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $78.29.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Insiders sold 184,929 shares of company stock worth $13,330,699 over the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,326,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,521,000 after buying an additional 159,092 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,668,000 after acquiring an additional 689,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after buying an additional 527,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $121,178,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,828,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

