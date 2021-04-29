Morgan Stanley Raises Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $159.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $159.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover stock opened at $148.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a 1 year low of $79.87 and a 1 year high of $149.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dover by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Dover by 10.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dover by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.