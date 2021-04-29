Morgan Stanley Raises Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target to $33.00

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alector from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alector presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $18.87 on Monday. Alector has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. Research analysts predict that Alector will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $306,498.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,998.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 74,450 shares of company stock worth $1,481,141 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alector during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,315,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alector by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after buying an additional 567,632 shares during the period. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

