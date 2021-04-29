Morgan Stanley Purchases 7,853 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6,293.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 401,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,958,000 after purchasing an additional 395,634 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,889,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,003,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,793,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,230,000.

Shares of SPGP opened at $85.25 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $47.36 and a twelve month high of $85.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average of $73.99.

