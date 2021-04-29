Morgan Stanley Purchases 19,538 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 65,842 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 198,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 47,515 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter.

BBRE stock opened at $91.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.88.

