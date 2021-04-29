Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $82.73 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $86.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $154.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

