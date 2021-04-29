Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $87.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.15.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS opened at $82.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.