Morgan Stanley Lowers Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $126.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTRS. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.
NASDAQ NTRS opened at $111.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $112.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,996 shares of company stock worth $2,635,185. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,116,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,441,000 after buying an additional 140,461 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
