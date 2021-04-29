Morgan Stanley Lowers Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $126.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTRS. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $111.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $112.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,996 shares of company stock worth $2,635,185. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,116,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,441,000 after buying an additional 140,461 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.