Morgan Stanley Lowers Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $36.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup downgraded Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $35.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.