Morgan Stanley Increases Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $58.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNV. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.41.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $46.96 on Thursday. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 663.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 89,067 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 424,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 56,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

