Morgan Stanley Increases Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $25.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CNK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Cinemark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cinemark from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Cinemark stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cinemark will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in Cinemark by 1,456.4% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 7,212,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,100 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 10,427.2% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $26,030,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $20,778,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $5,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

