Morgan Stanley Increases Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $120.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.92.

ATO opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,693,000 after purchasing an additional 655,903 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,014,000 after purchasing an additional 303,022 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,752,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,276,000 after purchasing an additional 110,659 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,231,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,058,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 138,487 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

