Morgan Stanley Cuts SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $21.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPWR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $27.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.63 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $1,497,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,588,271.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 378,668 shares of company stock worth $12,551,717. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in SunPower by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SunPower by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SunPower by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,593,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

