Morgan Stanley Boosts The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $1,530.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,395.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,238.36.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,210.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 86.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,187.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1,042.70. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $452.45 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 140.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 7.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

