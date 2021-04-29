Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,704 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Adient were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient stock opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $50.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

ADNT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.