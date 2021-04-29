Morgan Stanley Boosts Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $5.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SWN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.29.

NYSE SWN opened at $4.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 13,404.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,108 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 109,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 390.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 231,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 184,220 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

