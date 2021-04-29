Morgan Stanley Acquires 200,573 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 575.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,573 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESPR. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 207,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 71,392 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 49,058 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 369.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 373,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $27.46 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $53.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $773.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 881.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.