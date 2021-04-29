MoonSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $20.66 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $20.66 million and $53,467.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00002106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.87 or 0.00477655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000690 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002594 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 18,266,798 coins and its circulating supply is 18,246,297 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

