Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Moody’s has increased its dividend payment by 47.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:MCO traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $321.36. 4,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,173. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.84 and a 200 day moving average of $284.96. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.33.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

