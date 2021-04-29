Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BXS. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter worth $210,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter worth $66,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

