Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 809.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,914 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 2.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $638.05 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.69 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $600.63 and a 200 day moving average of $510.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

