Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices stock opened at $156.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.09 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.17 and a 200 day moving average of $146.74.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

