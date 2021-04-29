Monticello Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,793 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,793 shares during the quarter. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

DEF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $63.65. The stock had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,602. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.14.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.