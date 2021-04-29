Monticello Wealth Management LLC Sells 137 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

DSI traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,144. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.69. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $80.88.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.