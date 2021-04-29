Monticello Wealth Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.28. 154,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,188,450. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

