Montecito Bank & Trust Takes $310,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

BATS MTUM opened at $174.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.42. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

