Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 1,609 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,006,000 after buying an additional 1,360,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after buying an additional 1,870,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $220.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

