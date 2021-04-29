Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $185.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.10. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.41.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

