Montecito Bank & Trust Makes New $934,000 Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.06 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87.

