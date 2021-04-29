Montecito Bank & Trust Has $449,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,281 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Comcast stock opened at $54.10 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

