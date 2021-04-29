Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Earns “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.26.

MNST stock opened at $96.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.46. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

