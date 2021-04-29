Monolith Trading 4.3% Higher This Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000904 BTC on popular exchanges. Monolith has a market cap of $16.35 million and approximately $25,420.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monolith has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,088 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

