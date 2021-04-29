Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will post $45.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.06 million and the lowest is $43.97 million. Monmouth Real Estate Investment reported sales of $41.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full year sales of $182.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.89 million to $187.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $194.71 million, with estimates ranging from $175.36 million to $205.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%.

MNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $11,943,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,601,000 after purchasing an additional 355,332 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 252,720 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 639,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 245,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 378,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 0.78. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.