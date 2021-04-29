MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in MongoDB by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in MongoDB by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $316.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.95 and its 200-day moving average is $319.98. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.61 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of -72.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $141,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total transaction of $13,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at $99,540,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,720 shares of company stock worth $103,286,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.06.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

