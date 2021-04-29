Moneysupermarket.com Group’s (MONY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON MONY opened at GBX 268 ($3.50) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 270.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 265.41. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is 0.91%.

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

