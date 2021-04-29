Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Get Mondi alerts:

MONDY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.05.

About Mondi

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondi (MONDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.