Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.13.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $60.89. 256,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,060,683. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $707,758.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.